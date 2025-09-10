Stage Fright Comedy’s 3 Year Anniversary Show!

REMINDER: SHOW IS 21+ (NO UNDERAGE GUYS AND GHOULS)

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY YOU GORGEOUS GHOSTS! Stage Fright is officially THREE YEARS OLD (WE ARE A SMALL CHILD)! To celebrate we’ve assembled some of our FAVORITE comics for a BLOW-OUT ANNIVERSARY SHOW — come celebrate with FREE giveaways, FREE stand-up comedy, and ALL NIGHT happy hour!

At Stage Fright, comics conquer their stage fright by spinning the “Chaos Wheel,” providing them a sinister twist on their set — whether that be an interpretive dance, an army of audience hecklers, or a dip into the depths of the “funky bucket.” Part open-mic, part show, all freakin’ FRIGHTENING (and funny).

This show features rapid-fire sets from comics so funny, it’s scary. Like, we should probably call an exorcist. Vacate the building. Run for your lives. Like, that funny. We’ve curated an all-star line-up of DC favorites — plus a few special guests and seasonal surprises.

Register for FREE and conquer your Stage Fright!