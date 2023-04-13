Saturday, May 6, 2023

STABLE Block Party

335 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
NoMa

STABLE

Bring your family and friends to the STABLE Block Party. Visitors will be able to explore our artist studios, participate in workshops, experience a film festival curated by STABLE artists, shop at @neighborsdc curated vendor market and munch on bites from local food trucks plus a special cocktail experience influenced by our next major exhibition.

Over the next few weeks we look forward to releasing the schedule and highlighting some of our partners.

Saturday, May 6, 2023 12:00 pm

STABLE
