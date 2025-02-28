St. Patrick’s Day Wine & Comedy Night!

Join us for an evening of wine & laughter to kick off St. Patrick’s Day Weekend!

On Friday, March 14th, The Winery at Bull Run will host three great comedians in our Production Barn. The show will start at 7pm, but doors will open at 5pm for food, wine and revelry. Seating will begin at 6:45pm in the Tank Room.

ROBERT MAC is the night’s MC, and is a favorite at The Winery at Bull Run. He has performed all over the world. He was the grand prize winner of Comedy Central’s national “Laugh Riot” competition, has appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and has two specials on Dry Bar Comedy.

CONOR KELLICUT is our Feature Act. Conor has performed on Comedy Central’s “Laugh Riot,” XM/Sirius Radio, and San Francisco Sketchfest.

MATT WOHLFARTH is our Headliner! He has been a writer for Jay Leno, Readers Digest, Forbes, and Fortune Magazine, and has performed on multiple national tours.

Dress in green for the St. Patrick’s Day theme to be entered to win a raffle prize at the end of the show!

STRICTLY AGES 21+ ONLY