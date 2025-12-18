ST. Anselm Christmas Eve + Christmas Day
Wednesday, December 24, 2025

1250 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002

What happens when a prolific Philadelphia restaurateur partners with the owner of a cherished Brooklyn tavern? You get another iteration of Williamsburg’s St. Anselm. Stephen Starr’s steakhouse-plus in partnership with Joe Carroll is the place for wood-fired meats in a tavern setting, and pro tip: You’re going to want to cap your evening with a taste from their remarkable collection of vintage Madeiras.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025 12:00 am

