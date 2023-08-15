SQFT Showcase

Monday, October 23rd, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Asian Fusion GalleryMore details
A showcase celebrating emerging and established artists– SQFT brings together the DMV for a two day pop-up exhibition featuring over 100 pieces of 1’x1′ work by 50+ local artists.
Featuring art by:
AbNormal
Ann Gill
Birdsong
Brandon Hill
Carina Tenaglia
Cesamo
Charles Jean Pierre
Charlie Visconage
Christine Cover
Cortney Mohring
Dana Maier
Death by Narwhals
Dominique Fierro
E$
and many more.
Interestsmuseums
Share with friends