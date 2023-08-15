SQFT Showcase

Saturday, August 19, 2023

1343 L St. NW, DC
Downtown

Asian Fusion Gallery

Free

About This Event

A showcase celebrating emerging and established artists– SQFT brings together the DMV for a two day pop-up exhibition featuring over 100 pieces of 1’x1′ work by 50+ local artists.

Featuring art by:

AbNormal

Ann Gill

Birdsong

Brandon Hill

Carina Tenaglia

Cesamo

Charles Jean Pierre

Charlie Visconage

Christine Cover

Cortney Mohring

Dana Maier

Death by Narwhals

Dominique Fierro

E$

and many more.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 02:00 pm

Asian Fusion Gallery
