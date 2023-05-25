Spring Wreath Building Workshop With A Cocktail

Join Jungle & Loom at Union Market to create a spring-inspired wreath! This long-lasting wreath will be made with fresh and dried greenery and florals that will look beautiful throughout the season. For the price of your admission, you will also receive a specialty Pimms cocktail from Aboveground!

Anna of Jungle & Loom will lead you through the workshop instruction and Nick from Aboveground will curate your cocktail experience. Additional cocktails will be available for purchase.