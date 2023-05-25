Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Spring Wreath Building Workshop With A Cocktail

1309 5th St NE, DC
Brentwood

Union Market

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$75

About This Event

Join Jungle & Loom at Union Market to create a spring-inspired wreath! This long-lasting wreath will be made with fresh and dried greenery and florals that will look beautiful throughout the season. For the price of your admission, you will also receive a specialty Pimms cocktail from Aboveground!

Anna of Jungle & Loom will lead you through the workshop instruction and Nick from Aboveground will curate your cocktail experience. Additional cocktails will be available for purchase.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 06:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30 pm

Location

Union Market
View Map