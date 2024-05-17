Spring Night Market Presented By Tiger Fork & Hi Lawn

RSVP’s are required for entry and entry is based on a ticketed first come, first serve basis. We expect crowds to be smaller earlier (6pm) and later (9pm) in the evening.

Come join us at the Spring Night Market, presented by Tiger Fork & Hi Lawn! This exciting two-day cultural celebration will take place at Hi-Lawn, located on the roof of Union Market.

Entry into the event is free, but we are encouraging on-site donations to support AAPI. Eventbrite RSVPs are required so we can plan accordingly! Food, drinks, and other goods at pop-up artisan shops will be available for a la carte purchase. We will have traditional lion, ribbon and fan dancing and more fun activities. Dance to the beats of our live DJs and enjoy the company of friends and family.

Food stalls will be open from 5pm-11pm, and the bar and event remains open until midnight. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol.