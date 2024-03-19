Spring Equinox Market
Sunday, March 24, 2024

1st & L Street NE Washington, DC 20002
NoMa

Wunder Garten

Free

About This Event

Celebrate the Spring Equinox at a beautiful maker’s market in the garden. Grab a cocktail or a beer and peruse Spring-inspired art and goods by local artists.

The artist’s creations include botanical art, treats for pets, handmade jewelry, baked sweets, and more! There will also be tarot readings to see what the new season holds for you.

Featured Artists and Makers:

Blue Basset Barkery

Witching Hour Baking Co.

Four Elements Pottery

Koobta Art

Femme Prints

AppleJuice TeaParty

By Sandri Jewelry

Lumos Collective

The Flying Puffin

Quearrings by Mo

S kye Marinda Tarot

R J in the District

Organized by:

R J in the District and Skye Marinda Tarot

