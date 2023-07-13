Spotlight on Design: Suchi Reddy

This year’s Summer Block Party designer Suchi Reddy founded Reddymade in 2002. Her approach to design focuses on the emotional qualities of engaging with space. Guided by her mantra “form follows feeling,” Reddy’s architectural and artistic practice is informed by her research at the intersection of neuroscience and the arts. Working towards a larger idea of “design justice,” she is dedicated to expanding our notions of empathy, equity, and agency—where the importance of design is recognized as an asset for the benefit of all, not just for some.