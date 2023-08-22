Spirited & Spooky Wine Dinner at The Crossvines

Enjoy wine based cocktails and a seasonal dinner menu to get you in the mood this Halloween.

The Crossvines, the dynamic, brand new winery and event venue, opened its doors in Poolesville in early July along with its dining destination, The Farmhouse Bistro, led by Chef Luis Montesinos. The Maryland gem plans to take guests on a culinary journey at their “Sip Series” consisting of themed monthly dinners from Chef Montesinos, along with specialty curated wine and/or cocktail pairings. Each dinner will be held in the intimate, private dining room at The Farmhouse Bistro, with only fourteen seats available per dinner.