Join us on October 21st and 22nd at Rhizome DC for a celebration of thought-provoking performance art that transcends conventional boundaries. Unravel the mysteries that lie beyond the surface as we navigate the intricate interplay between the seen and the unseen at SPECTRAL Performance Art Festival.

In the day, audience members can immerse themselves in captivating performances while browsing through a diverse range of products and offerings, including handcrafted art pieces, apparel, food, and interactive workshops. Leave with unique pieces from local DMV artists–all in time for Halloween!

Enjoy FREE performance art programming and the outdoor SPECTRAL Market from 1-6PM. Evening tickets are sliding scale for one or both nights.