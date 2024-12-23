Special Olympics DC Polar Plunge 2025

SAVE THE DATE FOR THE 2025 PLUNGE:

FEBRUARY 22, 2025 – YARDS PARK – 12-3PM

The Polar Plunge is a very cool way for the community to come out and show their support for the athletes of Special Olympics DC. There will be an above-ground swimming pool erected at the Yards Park, and participants will “take the plunge” to the cheers of the crowd!

Together we will raise more money for Special Olympics District of Columbia than we ever could alone! Want to help? Support us by making a donation to our team, Fraylife Jumpers! The process is fast, easy, and secure… and you can be sure that it will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics DC!

Come join the team!