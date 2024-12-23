Special Olympics DC Polar Plunge 2025

Sunday, December 31st, 2023 @ 10:00:pm
Pour Decisions: Open Bar NYE Celebration
Grand Central Restaurant, Bar & Sportsbook
Yards ParkMore details
The Polar Plunge is a very cool way for the community to come out and show their support for the athletes of Special Olympics DC. There will be an above-ground swimming pool erected at the Yards Park, and participants will “take the plunge” to the cheers of the crowd!
Together we will raise more money for Special Olympics District of Columbia than we ever could alone! Want to help? Support us by making a donation to our team, Fraylife Jumpers! The process is fast, easy, and secure… and you can be sure that it will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics DC!
Come join the team!
