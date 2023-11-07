Speak Softly by Morris American Bar

On Saturday, November 18, transport back to the Jazz Age with Morris American Bar’s pop-up, Speak Softly. Beginning at 9pm, enter the world of 1920s, old-world grandeur at Union Station’s Presidential Suite (50 Massachusetts Ave NE), a closed off room where former presidents would safely await travels, and welcome world dignitaries to the United States.

Here, the thrill of the Prohibition era is alive and well, as guest’s tickets will include access to an open cocktail bar, serving up period-appropriate refreshments; think champagne bottle pops and Manhattan cherry garnishes. Guests are encouraged to don their best flapper dresses, double breasted suits, and Mary Janes, and come prepared for an evening of swinging jazz bands and unlimited martinis.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased here. For more information on Morris American Bar, reservations, and upcoming events, please visit https://www.morrisbardc. com/.