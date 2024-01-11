Spanish Paella and Tapas Cooking Class

Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Friends' Mixer
MONKO Dispensary
Union KitchenMore details
Guests will learn how to make a classic Spanish paella, as well as traditional tapas, all from scratch. During the class, we will walk through simple cooking techniques from knife skills to cleaning and preparing seafood. At the end of the class, the group will be able to sit down and enjoy all the delicious dishes prepared during the class. The seafood and vegetables for the paella are always changing due to seasonality.
Pan con Tomate- Toasted sourdough bread with fresh tomato olive oil and garlic dressing
Gambas al Ajillo- Shell on shrimp roasted in olive oil, garlic, chilies, and lemon juice
Chicken and Seafood Paella- Chicken, seafood, seasonal vegetables, saffron
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodIvy City
Share with friends