Spanish Paella and Tapas Cooking Class
Thursday, January 25, 2024

1369 New York Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Ivy City

Union Kitchen

$90

About This Event

Guests will learn how to make a classic Spanish paella, as well as traditional tapas, all from scratch. During the class, we will walk through simple cooking techniques from knife skills to cleaning and preparing seafood. At the end of the class, the group will be able to sit down and enjoy all the delicious dishes prepared during the class. The seafood and vegetables for the paella are always changing due to seasonality.

Menu

Pan con Tomate- Toasted sourdough bread with fresh tomato olive oil and garlic dressing
Gambas al Ajillo- Shell on shrimp roasted in olive oil, garlic, chilies, and lemon juice
Chicken and Seafood Paella- Chicken, seafood, seasonal vegetables, saffron

Food + Drink

Date

Thursday, January 25, 2024 06:30 pm

Location

