Friday, June 16, 2023

South of the Equator Wine Tasting

4238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110 Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

$40+

About This Event

This class will guide wine lovers on a trip south of the equator, showcasing some of the unique finds coming out of South Africa and South America. Guests will taste five wines, with 2-ounce pours, from these upcoming regions, showcasing minority and women winemakers that are producing their takes on old-school varietals, utilizing native, often overlooked grapes.  Tickets are $40 and there are exclusive discounts on wine bottles to take home.

