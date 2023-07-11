Sounds & Spirits LIVE BAND OPEN MIC NIGHT

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
THRōW Social DCMore details
JOIN US for a SOUNDS & SPIRITS LIVE MUSIC EVENT @ THRōW Social Washington DC!
🎙️ OPEN MIC NIGHT with LIVE BAND | 1 SONG per PARTICIPANT!
⭐ Tropical Cocktails & Cold Drinks! ⭐ Delish Food Menu
⭐ SUNDAY FUNDAY | Dancing, Gorgeous Rooftop Bar, Happy Hour from 4-6:30pm
⭐ FUN GAMES | Giant Beer Pong, Jenga, Connect Four, Corn Hole, Shuffleboard & MORE
🏖️ RENT A CABANA RIGHT HERE! Up to 10 Guests, 3hr Duration, Personalized Service
⭐ Collaboration @SoundsandSpirits & JoNate Leak
THRōW Social Washington DC 🌺 1401 Okie St NE STE #102, Washington, DC 20002
