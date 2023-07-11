Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sounds & Spirits LIVE BAND OPEN MIC NIGHT

1401 Okie St. NE, DC

THRōW Social DC

Free+

About This Event

JOIN US for a SOUNDS & SPIRITS LIVE MUSIC EVENT @ THRōW Social Washington DC!

  • SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th | 6:30-11pm
  • *FREE ENTRY!

🎙️ OPEN MIC NIGHT with LIVE BAND | 1 SONG per PARTICIPANT!

⭐ Tropical Cocktails & Cold Drinks! ⭐ Delish Food Menu

⭐ SUNDAY FUNDAY | Dancing, Gorgeous Rooftop Bar, Happy Hour from 4-6:30pm

⭐ FUN GAMES | Giant Beer Pong, Jenga, Connect Four, Corn Hole, Shuffleboard & MORE

🏖️ RENT A CABANA RIGHT HERE! Up to 10 Guests, 3hr Duration, Personalized Service

⭐ Collaboration @SoundsandSpirits JoNate Leak

THRōW Social Washington DC 🌺 1401 Okie St NE STE #102, Washington, DC 20002

  • There’s no cost to attend this event!
  • Clicking ‘Register’ on Eventbrite does NOT RENT A CABANA, IT ONLY SENDS you email updates & reminders regarding the event!
  • To RENT A CABANA, visit our website www.exploretock.com/throwsocialdc

