Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sound Scene 2023: After The End

Independence Ave and 7th St Washington, DC
Downtown

Hirshhorn Museum

About This Event

Sound Scene is the Washington, D.C. region’s premier, interactive sound and multi-sensory arts festival.

It is a free, all-ages celebration of sonic and sensory arts featuring artists from Washington, D.C. and around the world.

Since 2007, Sound Scene has been curated and produced by the DC Listening Lounge. It is presented in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden with support from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

Sound Scene invites audiences to engage with this theme through:

  • Interactive audio art installations
  • Small group workshops
  • Live performances

Sunday, June 4, 2023 10:00 am
Doors open at 10:00 am

Hirshhorn Museum
