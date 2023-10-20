Saturday, October 21, 2023

Soulful Groove Dance: “Thriller” Edition!

513 W Broad St, Falls Church, Virginia 22046, US
Arlington

Jazzercise Falls Church

$20

In honor of Halloween, come learn Michael Jackson’s timeless “Thriller” choreography in a fun, judgment-free, celebratory atmosphere open to all levels of dancer. No prior dance experience required!

We’ll start with a super simple warm-up and stretching, then move into MJ’s moves.

Halloween candy provided, of course. Dress up if you like!

Bring just yourself, or bring friends and make it a girls’ or moms’ night out! (Should you wish to extend the evening, all are welcome to join in continued conversations and beverages at Harvey’s Restaurant downstairs afterwards.)

Wear comfy clothing you can move in and *CLEAN, non-marking shoes*!

Saturday, October 21, 2023 07:00 pm
