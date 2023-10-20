Soulful Groove Dance: “Thriller” Edition!

In honor of Halloween, come learn Michael Jackson’s timeless “Thriller” choreography in a fun, judgment-free, celebratory atmosphere open to all levels of dancer. No prior dance experience required!

We’ll start with a super simple warm-up and stretching, then move into MJ’s moves.

Halloween candy provided, of course. Dress up if you like!

Bring just yourself, or bring friends and make it a girls’ or moms’ night out! (Should you wish to extend the evening, all are welcome to join in continued conversations and beverages at Harvey’s Restaurant downstairs afterwards.)

FULL DETAILS & REGISTRATION LINK BELOW.

Wear comfy clothing you can move in and *CLEAN, non-marking shoes*!