Soul Salutations Outkast Sunset Yoga features soulful sounds from Outkast while teaching holistic healing practices and how to integrate them into daily habits.

This mind-strengthening yoga session will incorporate breathing exercises, beginner-friendly yoga sequences, and intentionally paced movements to enhance your alignment, strength, and balance. We will relax within ourselves, focus on our breath, hydrate our internal landscape while enhancing our alignment, strength, and balance. Allow the vibes, environment and community help you reduce stress, hydrate your soul and pour good energy into the world.

This class is for all levels including anyone new to yoga or interested in designing their own well-being practice.

Still don’t know if this is for you? Bring a blanket, relax in nature and vibe out to the playlist!

Remember: enjoyment is your birthright.

This class is part of a 10-week themed series that highlights the importance of body movement, breath, collective healing and the spirit of enjoyment.