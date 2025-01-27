Soufflé Desserts: A Valentine’s Masterclass with Chef Rochelle Cooper

Join acclaimed pastry chef Rochelle Cooper for an unforgettable Soufflé Masterclass where you’ll learn the art of creating two exquisite dessert soufflés.

You’ll Learn The Essentials of Soufflé Making:

Master the techniques for achieving the perfect rise.

Understand the science behind soufflé textures and flavors. Classic Chocolate Soufflé

Craft a rich and decadent chocolate soufflé that melts in your mouth and is topped with raspberry sauce. Grand Marnier

Craft an elegant and airy soufflé infused with fragrant orange liqueur and filled with a silky vanilla custard sauce.

Why Take This Masterclass?