Soufflé Desserts: A Valentine’s Masterclass with Chef Rochelle Cooper
Sunday, February 2, 2025

Galería, 1280 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

Union District

About This Event

Join acclaimed pastry chef Rochelle Cooper for an unforgettable Soufflé Masterclass where you’ll learn the art of creating two exquisite dessert soufflés.
You’ll Learn The Essentials of Soufflé Making:
  • Master the techniques for achieving the perfect rise.
  • Understand the science behind soufflé textures and flavors.
    Classic Chocolate Soufflé
  • Craft a rich and decadent chocolate soufflé that melts in your mouth and is topped with raspberry sauce.
    Grand Marnier
  • Craft an elegant and airy soufflé infused with fragrant orange liqueur and filled with a silky vanilla custard sauce.
Why Take This Masterclass?
  • Learn from Rochelle Cooper, a RAMMY Award-winning Best Pastry Chef in DC and Head Pastry Chef at The Duck and The Peach, celebrated for her approachable teaching style and expert techniques.
  • Gain confidence in creating a challenging dessert that is sure to impress every time.
  • Perfect for treating someone special on Valentine’s Day with a showstopping dessert.
  • Take home detailed recipes, tips, and tricks for soufflé success.
  • Master time-honored techniques that also apply to savory soufflé creations, expanding your culinary repertoire.

Date

Sunday, February 2, 2025 05:30 pm

Location

Union District
