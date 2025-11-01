Solas Nua: Lie Low
Thursday, November 6, 2025

Solas Nua: Lie Low

1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States

Atlas Performing Arts Center

Lie Low – a critically acclaimed, award-winning show makes its North American premiere with Solas Nua.

After a home invasion, Faye hasn’t slept in twenty days. She’s fine, though! She really is! Living off Rice Krispies and adrenaline, she enlists her brother Naoise in an increasingly absurd attempt at exposure therapy. But Naoise has a hidden secret that’s about to surface. Lie Low is a dark comedy about trauma, the lies we tell ourselves, and the outrageous ways our brains work. Or don’t.

Pay What You Can Performances:

  • Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:30 PM (Preview)
  • Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM (Preview)
  • Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:30 PM (Limited #)
  • Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM (Limited #)
  • Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 7:30 PM (Limited #)

