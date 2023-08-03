Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

Can you feel it?

AI’s cold shallow breath on the back of your useless tech job.

GPTeeth ripping through your soft skills. The final season of humanity sucks. Musk as the villain is boring and “helpful bot kills everyone” has been done a million times. Take a break from life’s shitty storytelling and come watch us publicly shame tech nerds for the unspeakable horrors they have so awkwardly unleashed.

Socially Inept is a touring band of rogue tech comedians — we left our soul-crushing corporate jobs to roast tech companies and alleged humans like you. Now we sell out thousands of blatantly overpriced tickets in NY, SF, LA, Austin, Seattle, San Diegohnohelpiamtrappedinsidebing and Mountain View!

This is our fist time in DC 🔥