Social Sundays: Stitch n’ Bitch Meet-up

Member Price: Free Learn More

Love to knit, crochet, embroider, or sew? Interested in making new friends in the crafting community? Want to chat about a book you just read, or maybe complain about the roads in DC?

If so, bring your project and join a group of creative crafters for a fun time on a Sunday afternoon. We don’t teach, but we have a blast comparing patterns, sharing techniques and trading tips. All crafting levels are welcome! So bring your work in progress, enjoy some complimentary beverages and baked goods, and let’s get stitching and bitching!