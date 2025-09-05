Social Media Salon w. World Premiere of play “Drink in Moderation”

Join us for a Social Media Salon featuring world premiere play “Drink in Moderation” at 730pm on Tuesday, September 16 (with an encore performance on Wednesday, September 17), hosted by Theater Alliance at 340 Maple Drive SW in the SW Waterfront in DC (Metro: Waterfront)

This IRL Social Media Theater and Policy Salon pairs the premiere of “Drink in Moderation,” by DC-based playwright Ben Hatt, which explores the messy world of social media content moderation, with a public conversation on how to ameliorate the digital world’s harmful impacts on individuals and communities in DC and beyond.

September 16: https://partiful.com/e/s9RSzYNeYbYh0ch2mGO5

September 17: https://partiful.com/e/fERuXSRYw0xgMIY5eJHT