SNOWGLOW @ The Dome
Friday, December 13, 2024

SNOWGLOW @ The Dome

1309 5th Street NE Rooftop Washington, DC 20002

The Dome @ Hi-Lawn

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

EXPERIENCE SNOWGLOW

Part visual show, part transportive drinking and dining experience, The Dome’s Snowglow is a European winter-inspired pop-up featuring state-of-the-art overhead projection, artful cocktails and Alpine-inspired fare. The menu features comfort dishes like fondue raclette, luxe lobster bisque and seasonal smørrebrød, plus larger options like a filet-for-two. And for dessert, expect sweet fondue presentations and homemade truffles. The first drop of tickets is on sale now through January 12, with the second release for the end of winter coming soon. Get tickets now!

OPENING FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
HI-LAWN, THE ROOFTOP AT UNION MARKET

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, December 13, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

The Dome @ Hi-Lawn
View Map