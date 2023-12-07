Snow Globe Making with Happy Trees Entertainment

Official Fray Event

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Snow Globe Making with Happy Trees Entertainment

606 Florida Avenue Northwest #1853 Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

El Techo

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$34.50+

Member Price: $19.50 Learn More

About This Event

Capture the magic of the season by creating your own snow globe at El Techo’s rooftop jungle in the heart of D.C.

Grab a complimentary drink and craft your own snow globe using a mason jar and your choice of trees, snowmen or snowflakes as your centerpiece. No experience required, we’ll be sure to walk you step by step through the process! So sit back, grab a margarita, let your creativity flow and enjoy exclusive drink specials courtesy of El Techo.

Tags

ArtistsFray eventsFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

El Techo
View Map