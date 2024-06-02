SNEAKER STORIES BY THE MUSEUM OF GRAFFITI

Don’t miss SNEAKER STORIES x The Museum of Graffiti, presented by Modelo. The groundbreaking exhibition will explore the historical ties and evolving relationship between graffiti art and sneaker culture. The immersive exhibition will appear as a faux sneaker store highlighting the many crossover collaborations between graffiti artists and global commercial brands like Nike, Adidas and Reebok. The limited-edition sneakers, released from 2003 to the present day, will be displayed alongside original artworks by artists such as Futura, Cey Adams, Eric Haze, Claw Money and Faust whose creations can sell on the secondary market for upwards of $20,000. The show highlights how sneaker companies have leveraged the talent and rebellious nature of the graffiti community in such a way that sneakers have since transcended their original purpose to become integral to the fabric of urban culture and art.

Check out the exhibition at 1270 5th St NE