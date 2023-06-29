Sneaker Con Washington DC

Member Price: $30+ Learn More

THE PUNKS ARE TAKING OVER SNEAKER CON WASHINGTON D.C.!

With that being said we are going bigger than ever! We are THE Greatest Sneaker Show on EARTH & the weekend of July 8-9, 2023 will be nothing short of legendary!

The Walter E Washington Convention Center will be turned into a playground for all things sneaker & streetwear related! Come through & enjoy 2 days packed with over 400+ vendors buying, selling & trading along with an opportunity to get your shoes authenticated by eBay’s Authenticity Guaranteed sneaker experts!

Make sure you are in the building for the eBay grail giveaway which will take place at 4PM on Saturday & Sunday! Don’t forget to stick around for the eBay live auction on our Sneaker Con main stage where anyone could participate & have a chance to buy the most in demand sneakers for a steal of a price! & last but not least don’t miss the Sneaker Con hit game show, 40 FOR 40! D.C.

We can’t wait to see you!

CARTS AND DOLLIES ARE NOT PERMITED INSIDE THE EVENT!