Snallygaster at Downtown D.C.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC
Downtown
$65+

D.C.’s biggest beer festival offers over 350 craft brews for sampling, local food trucks and live music on two stages. And if you were curious about the name (‘cause we were), a Snallygaster is a mythical part reptile part bird from rural Maryland that is said to prey on poultry and children. The more you know.

Saturday, October 14, 2023 02:00 pm

