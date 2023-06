It’s almost impossible to capture in a single word the dramatic influence cellphones have had on human life. But many of us haven’t considered the ways our cellphones connect us to the natural world, and to an unseen global network of people, labor, and infrastructure.

Through more than 300 objects from around the world, multimedia installations, an interactive group chat, and a graphic novel spanning three gallery walls, explore the unseen personal, cultural, and technological connections your cellphone makes easier.