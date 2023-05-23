The Smithsonian Folklife Festival, established in 1967, honors contemporary living cultural traditions and celebrates those who practice and sustain them. Produced annually by the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, the Festival has featured participants from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

This free Festival takes place for two weeks every summer on the National Mall, overlapping the Fourth of July holiday. It is an educational, research-based presentation that features master artisans and other tradition bearers.