Sketch Night Of Frights

It’s the Halloween-themed edition of Bad Medicine’s sketch showcase. The October lineup will feature local troupe Rails Comedy and Toronto sketch comedian Cam Wyllie! Also if you wear a costume and you might win a cash prize.

While entertaining the DMV for a decade, Bad Medicine has also been showcasing around the country. Now we’re bringing in some of our favorite performers from DC and beyond, presenting them in the city’s top comedy spot. Each show brings you new hilarious characters, videos, music, and of course sketches. We love to give folks an evening of laughter, but deep down, Bad Medicine is simply a group of friends trying hard to forget the political town they live in.

Cam Wyllie is Canada’s beloved Sketch Comedy Maniac, with 3 Canadian Comedy Award Nominations, Festival Appearances all over North America, and a bunch of Comedy Awards with made up sounding names. He’s coming in hot with a carefully curated selection of brave, tragic, and gleefully dumb characters who, like him, are just trying to do their best. Armed with a passable singing voice, a can do attitude, and the odd tinfoil prop, he’ll give you plenty of reasons to laugh, cheer, and get invested. Open your heart to the hilarious, often surreal, and always unpredictable world of Cam Wyllie.

Rails Comedy is a Washington DC-based sketch comedy troupe that has made a name for itself on the national comedy scene. With a blend of clever writing, dynamic performances, and a commitment to pushing boundaries, Rails Comedy has been entertaining audiences for years. The troupe has performed at some of the most prestigious comedy festivals in America, including the Austin Sketch Fest, Montréal Sketchfest, North Carolina Comedy Festival, New South Comedy Festival, and Sketchfest Seattle, Whether they’re skewering pop culture, poking fun at politics, or simply making you laugh with silly sketches, Rails Comedy is dedicated to bringing you the best in live comedy.