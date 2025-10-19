Sketch Night of Frights – A Comedy Show
Saturday, October 25, 2025

Sketch Night of Frights – A Comedy Show

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

DC Improv Comedy Club

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General Admission: $24.00

About This Event

It’s a Halloween-themed edition of Bad Medicine’s sketch showcase! Sketch comedy takes over our lounge showroom, courtesy of DC’s favorite troupe. While entertaining the DMV for a decade, Bad Medicine has also been showcasing around the country. Now they’re bringing in some of their favorite performers from DC and beyond, presenting them in the city’s top comedy spot.

The October lineup: Amanda Xeller, Bad Medicine and Mother’s Pouch

Tags

ComedyEventsLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 25, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 05:45 pm

Location

DC Improv Comedy Club
View Map