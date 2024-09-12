Sketch Night
Saturday, September 21, 2024

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Downtown Dupont Circle

DC Improv Comedy Club

About This Event

September’s SKETCH NIGHT is bringing you a lineup you won’t want to miss! Prepare to be entertained by NYC musical comedian Seann Cantatore, Chicago comedy duo Brandy Alexander, and DC’s all-women & nonbinary sketch group, Chaps. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of vaudeville-inspired comedy. Grab your tickets today!

When: Saturday, Sept 21st at 7 and 9:30pm

Spotlight: “Sketch comedy takes over our lounge showroom, courtesy of DC’s favorite troupe. While entertaining the DMV for a decade, Bad Medicine has also been showcasing around the country. Now they’re bringing in some of their favorite performers from DC and beyond, presenting them in the city’s top comedy spot.”

Saturday, September 21, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 05:45 pm

DC Improv Comedy Club
