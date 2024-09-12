Thursday, September 12th, 2024 @ 7:30:pm
DC Improv Comedy ClubMore details
September’s SKETCH NIGHT is bringing you a lineup you won’t want to miss! Prepare to be entertained by NYC musical comedian Seann Cantatore, Chicago comedy duo Brandy Alexander, and DC’s all-women & nonbinary sketch group, Chaps. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of vaudeville-inspired comedy. Grab your tickets today!
Price: $20
When: Saturday, Sept 21st at 7 and 9:30pm
Spotlight: “Sketch comedy takes over our lounge showroom, courtesy of DC’s favorite troupe. While entertaining the DMV for a decade, Bad Medicine has also been showcasing around the country. Now they’re bringing in some of their favorite performers from DC and beyond, presenting them in the city’s top comedy spot.”
