September’s SKETCH NIGHT is bringing you a lineup you won’t want to miss! Prepare to be entertained by NYC musical comedian Seann Cantatore, Chicago comedy duo Brandy Alexander, and DC’s all-women & nonbinary sketch group, Chaps. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of vaudeville-inspired comedy. Grab your tickets today!

Price: $20

When: Saturday, Sept 21st at 7 and 9:30pm

Spotlight: “Sketch comedy takes over our lounge showroom, courtesy of DC’s favorite troupe. While entertaining the DMV for a decade, Bad Medicine has also been showcasing around the country. Now they’re bringing in some of their favorite performers from DC and beyond, presenting them in the city’s top comedy spot.”