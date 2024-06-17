Sketch Night is DC’s hottest sketch comedy show. Sketch comedians from all over the nation are invited to perform at the DC Improv Comedy Club. Hosted by DC’s premiere sketch troupe Bad Medicine, be prepared for a hilarious night of fun and laughter.

June 29th’s lineup features “The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie,” a Philadelphia-based sketch comedy duo that’s incredibly talented with a twisted sense of humor. Also Baltimore’s all women sketch comedy troupe “Forevermore” who will take a satirical look at being a modern woman in the world. And lastly, local sketch favorite Grace and the Gang will be playing a wide range of bold comedic characters.

If you enjoyed DC Sketchfest, you will love this show!