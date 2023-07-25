Washington Bach Consort present Sisters in Harmony: Women of the Baroque, a program of music including several pieces written by women composers of the 17th century, and eloquent Baroque works featuring the soprano voice. Handel’s lovelorn narrator, Barbara Strozzi’s perceptive social commentator, and the exuberant virtuosa of Bach’s Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen transport us with timeless themes of love, loss, and rejoicing. Instrumental selections include a sonata by the nun Isabella Leonarda, one of the most prolific composers of her time, and a sonata by Corelli, who counted Queen Christina of Sweden as one of his patrons. Amy Broadbent, soprano, Risa Browder and Leslie Nero, violins, and Amy Domingues, cello.