Saturday, August 12, 2023

Sisters in Harmony Women of the Baroque

1010 Butternut St. NW, DC

The Parks at Walter Reed

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Washington Bach Consort present Sisters in Harmony: Women of the Baroquea program of music including several pieces written by women composers of the 17th century, and eloquent Baroque works featuring the soprano voice. Handel’s lovelorn narrator, Barbara Strozzi’s perceptive social commentatorand the exuberant virtuosa of Bach’s Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen transport us with timeless themes of love, loss, and rejoicing. Instrumental selections include a sonata by the nun Isabella Leonarda, one of the most prolific composers of her time, and a sonata by Corelli, who counted Queen Christina of Sweden as one of his patrons. Amy Broadbent, soprano, Risa Browder and Leslie Nero, violins, and Amy Domingues, cello.

Tags

ConcertArtistsPerforming artsLive performancesOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, August 12, 2023 05:30 pm

Location

The Parks at Walter Reed
View Map