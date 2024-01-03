Sippin’ Sunday Live: The Adulting Queen 5 Year Celebration

Sippin’ Sunday: The Podcast started as a Zoom event in 2020 to bring people together during the pandemic. The Adulting Queen had various guests over the two-year time span come on to talk about budgeting, self-care and wellness, buying a home, finding your purpose, goal setting and so much more.

Sippin’ Sunday Live will feature The Adulting Queen herself, where she will showcase her incredible talent, charm, wit and knowledge of adulting that has evolved her into The Adulting Queen over the past five years. You don’t want to miss this incredible conversation hosted by Sharif D. King.

Get ready to sip on your favorite drinks, eat some brunch bites from Chef Marco, vibe out to the tunes by Spotlight, and enjoy a day filled with laughter and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a loyal fan or new to The Adulting Queen, this celebration is open to all adults that love brunch, traveling and believes #AdultingIsGhetto.

Make sure to mark your calendars and gather your crew for this epic celebration. Get ready to mingle with fans and raise your glasses to toast to the amazing journey of The Adulting Queen. We can’t wait to see you there!

In preparation, tune into Season 1 of Sippin’ Sunday: The Podcast on Apple & Spotify.

About The Adulting Queen

The Adulting Queen was created in 2019 to share brunch spots, things to do in different cities and help adults navigate adulting. The revelation came to Amber that The Adulting Queen could be something bigger when individuals constantly were asking her about brunch, traveling and adulting hacks; hence the slogan: brunch, travel, adult, repeat. Now, The Adulting Queen has grown and expanded to help all millennials and gen-z navigate adulting because no one teaches you how to be an adult and Adulting Is L̶i̶t̶ Ghetto. Shop the merchandise, tune into the podcast and follow The Adulting Queen on all social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, Youtube