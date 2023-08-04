Sip & Stretch | Courtyard Yoga Class, Sangria and Snacks

We’re bringing you the perfect combo this summer with our Sip & Stretch classes from June through August. We’ve partnered with 532 Yoga in Alexandria to bring you an hour to reset and restore, and we know it wouldn’t be a summer night without a cool class of sangria!

Following your outdoor yoga class in our courtyard, relax with a complimentary glass of sangria and shared snacks in the King & Rye Cocktail Garden.

Bring your own yoga mat or feel free to use one of ours! If you’re feeling hungry, stick around for a bit to eat from our seasonal Cocktail Garden menu.