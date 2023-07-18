Sip & Stretch: Courtyard Yoga Class, Sangria and Snacks

This Summer, King & Rye is bringing the perfect combo with their Sip & Stretch classes taking place every other Wednesday from June 28 through August 23 in partnership with 532 Yoga in Alexandria. This yoga experience includes a one-hour outdoor yoga class in the King & Rye Cocktail Garden, paired with a complimentary glass of sangria and shared charcuterie boards. Guests are welcome to bring their own yoga mat or borrow one. Following the event, participants are encouraged to stick around for a bite to eat from King & Rye’s seasonal Cocktail Garden menu, available here. Tickets are available for purchase here.