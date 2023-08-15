SIP + PAINT: Tropical Potted Plants

Paint your own tropical potted plant paintings with these paint-by-number prints and matching paints by Cate Paper Co! No green thumb required for these plants, these paint-by-numbers make for a fun and relaxing activity, and your finished paintings are suitable for hanging and enjoying for years to come. Your ticket includes the materials below and two glasses of wine!

MATERIALS PROVIDED:

• 3 different painting outlines with spaces numbered to match paint colors

• 8×10 in size

• acrylic art paper, 160 gsm

• 2 paintbrushes, small and large

• acrylic paint pots, numbered to match the painting outlines