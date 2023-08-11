Saturday, August 19, 2023

Sip + Paint: Tropical Potted Plants

Dairy Market in Charlottesville

Free with coupon code // $35

Paint your own tropical potted plant paintings with these paint-by-number prints and matching paints by Cate Paper Co! No green thumb required for these plants, these paint-by-numbers make for a fun and relaxing activity, and your finished paintings are suitable for hanging and enjoying for years to come. Your ticket includes the materials below and two glasses of wine or mimosas!

Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville.  Check out classes weekly.  For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 04:00 pm

Dairy Market in Charlottesville
