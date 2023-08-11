Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sip + Paint: Field of Poppies

946 Grady Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Free with coupon code // $35

About This Event

Paint your own field of poppies paintings with these paint-by-number prints and matching paints by Cate Paper Co! Add a pop of color to your life, these paint-by-numbers make for a fun and relaxing activity, and your finished paintings are suitable for hanging and enjoying for years to come.

Your ticket includes the materials below and two glasses of wine or mimosas!

Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville.  Check out classes weekly.  For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.

Sunday, August 20, 2023 04:00 pm

