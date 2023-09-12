Sip + Paint: Colorful Doors at Shop Made in DC

Monday, September 25th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
True Crime Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Shop Made in DC - The WharfMore details
Paint your own colorful door paintings with these paint-by-number prints and matching paints by Cate Paper Co! Inspired by the colorful doors of Greece, these paint-by-numbers make for a fun and relaxing activity, and your finished paintings are suitable for hanging and enjoying for years to come. Your ticket includes the materials below and two glasses of wine!
InterestsArtists, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodThe Wharf
Share with friends