Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Sip + Paint: Colorful Doors at Shop Made in DC

10 District Sqr. SW, DC
The Wharf

Shop Made in DC - The Wharf

$39

About This Event

Paint your own colorful door paintings with these paint-by-number prints and matching paints by Cate Paper Co! Inspired by the colorful doors of Greece, these paint-by-numbers make for a fun and relaxing activity, and your finished paintings are suitable for hanging and enjoying for years to come. Your ticket includes the materials below and two glasses of wine!

