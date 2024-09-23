Sing! Capital City Symphony Holiday Concerts
Sunday, December 15, 2024

1333 H Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Atlas Performing Arts Center

Tickets are $35 and available through the Atlas Performing Arts Center box office. Ages 16 and under are always free, and all ages must have a ticket.

About This Event

The Capital City Symphony’s annual holiday concert fills the air with joyous music once again, featuring the dynamic sounds of The Capital Hearings! Bring your family & friends and sing along, as the orchestra takes you on a whirlwind tour of seasonal favorites. Two times to choose from: 3pm and 5:30pm

Sunday, December 15, 2024 03:00 pm
Doors open at 02:30 pm

