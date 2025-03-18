Silver Wheel Cellars Presents: Ostara

Come join us for a magical evening at our Ostara event! Hosted at the beautiful location in Beltsville, this in-person gathering promises to be a celebration of spring and renewal with an emphasis on community and resiliency. Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere, enjoy live music, and indulge in delicious food and drinks with friends new and old!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and embrace the spirit of the season. See you there!

What entry cost provides you:

Full flight tasting of our Cider’s and Meads

Light snacks

Music provided by world renowned Dj Elijah3WO and Dj Vulpine!

Access to great vibes, great people, and a beautiful property to explore.

Sharing space with Silver Wheel Cellars Community members

Please contact at (301) 412-9045 with any questions and for the address.

What to Bring:

Chairs: There will be plenty of seats but please feel free to bring you own chairs and blankets for seating as we’ll be outdoors with plenty of space to relax and enjoy the day.



Picnic: Feel free to pack a picnic with your favorite snacks, sandwiches, or non alcoholic beverages. Cider and Meads (for purchase )pair deliciously with picnic food !!



Comfort items: Don’t forget any personal items like sunscreen, hats, or sunglasses for comfort!

PLAY! This is a space of creation and exploration! We encourage you to bring any flow props, art supplies, or other items you may want to express yourself.