Sunday, October 1, 2023

Silver Spring Oktoberfest Arts & Crafts Fall Fair

1 Veterans Pl. Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring MD

Veterans Plaza

About This Event

Fall season is already here with its beautiful crisp weather, with the smell of hot apple cider and cinnamon in the air and most of us are already thinking about the soon approaching Thanksgiving and winter holidays!!

So what better way to start the season other than celebrating it with our arts and crafts vendors, checking out their beautiful holiday displays, tasting the delicious cookies and enjoying a hot chocolate or hot apple cider while the kids have fun decorating the little pumpkins!

Event is Admission Free.

Date

Sunday, October 1, 2023 01:00 pm

Location

Veterans Plaza
