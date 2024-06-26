Silver Spring International Food & Craft Festival

Step into a world of diversity and celebration at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland, on July 14, 2024, from 1 PM to 7 PM—the International Food and Craft Fair awaits, promising a day filled with global enchantment!

*Discover:*

– Artisan’s Haven: Explore a marketplace of handmade wonders, showcasing the talent and creativity of cultures around the globe.

– Culinary Expedition: Satisfy your taste buds with an international feast, featuring delectable dishes from various corners of the world.

– Melodies of Many Lands: Be serenaded by the enchanting sounds of cultural music, transporting you to different corners of the earth.

– DJ Extravaganza and Dance: Groove to the beats of our live DJ, turning Veterans Plaza into a dance floor for all to enjoy. Bring your curiosity, appetites, and dancing shoes for a day of cultural immersion and shared experiences.

Join us at the Silver Spring International Food and Craft Fair for a celebration that transcends borders!

#WorldHeritageFestival #SilverSpringGlobalOdyssey

FREE ADMISSION. PET FRIENDLY. RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

For more information on the event, visit the event’s Facebook page –

Silver Spring International Food and Craft Fair