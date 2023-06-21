Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair

Member Price: Free Learn More

Welcoming summer at Veterans Plaza with LOTS of arts and crafts, good music, dance, performances and many, many more fun activities for both adults and kids alike.

Over 80 artisans and crafters, independent consultants and small businesses are coming together to the annual Silver Spring Arts and Crafts Summer Festival!

Rain or Shine Event. Family friendly.

If interested in becoming a vendor in the event, please register online at https://chiceventsdc.com/2023-arts-crafts-fair/