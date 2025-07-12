Siegfried & Roy??? Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical

Tigers, Trials, and Showbiz Lies. Welcome to Shangri-La-La!

Do you crave bold musicals, backstage scandal, and a plot juicier than a Shakespearean love triangle in fishnets?

Then clear your calendar for a comedy musical based on a true Las Vegas lawsuit against Siegfried & Roy — and the shocking cover-up that followed.

SHANGRI-LA-LA

A fabulously satirical new comedy musical based on a real-life courtroom showdown in the neon-lit heart of Las Vegas.

The premise? A young immigrant sues Siegfried & Roy for misconduct behind the curtain—and discovers that in Vegas, justice wears rhinestones and carries a grudge.

Think:

– Cabaret meets The People’s Court

– Chicago with tigers

– A Chorus Line, but the line is at the courthouse

These are preview shows, on stage for the first time. But expect original songs, campy flair, sharp social satire, and a cast that can belt and subpoena.

Here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE

WHEN: July 22, 23 & 24

WHERE: Arlington Drafthouse theater (just off Broadway… okay, off Walter Reed Drive), 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204.

WHY: Because justice has never looked this jazzy.

Tickets: https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748

With sequins and subpoenas,

The Shangri-La-La Cast & Crew

(Bring a friend. Preferably one who loves Vegas and scandal.)