Siegfried & Roy??? Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical

Tigers, Trials, and Showbiz Lies. Welcome to Shangri-La-La!
Do you crave bold musicals, backstage scandal, and a plot juicier than a Shakespearean love triangle in fishnets?
Then clear your calendar for a comedy musical based on a true Las Vegas lawsuit against Siegfried & Roy — and the shocking cover-up that followed.
SHANGRI-LA-LA
A fabulously satirical new comedy musical based on a real-life courtroom showdown in the neon-lit heart of Las Vegas.
The premise? A young immigrant sues Siegfried & Roy for misconduct behind the curtain—and discovers that in Vegas, justice wears rhinestones and carries a grudge.
Think:
– Cabaret meets The People’s Court
– Chicago with tigers
– A Chorus Line, but the line is at the courthouse
These are preview shows, on stage for the first time. But expect original songs, campy flair, sharp social satire, and a cast that can belt and subpoena.
Here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE
WHEN: July 22, 23 & 24
WHERE: Arlington Drafthouse theater (just off Broadway… okay, off Walter Reed Drive), 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204.
WHY: Because justice has never looked this jazzy.
Tickets: https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748
With sequins and subpoenas,
The Shangri-La-La Cast & Crew
(Bring a friend. Preferably one who loves Vegas and scandal.)
