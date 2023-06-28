Showtime at Legacy Series: Abby Jasmine

Wednesday, June 28, from 8:30pm-11pm, Abby Jasmine x Legacy DC will create a one-of-a-kind experience at Legacy DC, the District’s premier art gallery and cultural hub in the heart of the historic U Street corridor (1937 14th St Nw).

This event is part of Legacy DC’s intimate, vibey monthly performance at the space. June’s special guest, Abby Jasmine, is set to celebrate her growth, successes, and the challenges that have shaped her artistic journey thus far, promising to be an unforgettable experience that will bring together music, art, and the community. This exclusive event promises an intimate, immersive setting for fans to connect up-close and personally with the talented artist. Abby Jasmine is set to arrive at 6:30pm, followed by the main event with a live band including a guitarist, pianist, drums and bass from 7:30pm to 10pm.